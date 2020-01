BROCKVILLE – Local MPP Steve Clark has announced an increase in funding to the Brockville and Gananoque police forces to cover court security.

Clark says Brockville will get $451,188 this year and Gananoque will receive $54,056. Those are increases of 4.1 per cent ($17,834) and 9.8 per cent ($4,810) respectively.

The money is through the $125 million Ontario Court Security and Prisoner Transportation Grant program.