BROCKVILLE – City police are looking for who made off with a prized collection of dolls.

Brockville police say the 12 dolls from the New Bright Collection were swiped from a storage locker on Lancaster Avenue sometime before police were notified on Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The dolls are said to be worth about $3,000 to $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockville police 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.