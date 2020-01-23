Charges laid in Iroquois schools lockdown

IROQUOIS – A teenager has been charged after two Iroquois schools went into lockdown Tuesday morning when a student showed up at one of the schools with a weapon.

SD&G O.P.P. announced Thursday that a 14-year-old is facing charges of causing a disturbance, uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon and forcible entry.

His name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“A student came to the school (Seaway District High School) with an edged weapon. He was taken into custody,” Const. Tylor Copeland told Brockville Newswatch Tuesday.

Police revealed today (Thursday) that the weapon was “displayed…towards the victim” and threats were made.

The youth was arrested nearby the school after he had left Seaway District High School.

O.P.P. say there were no injuries and no danger to staff and students.