English Catholic schools closed Tuesday during strike action

KEMPTVILLE – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says all of its elementary and secondary schools will be closed Tuesday during a one day strike by teachers.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) announced last week that it would ramp up strike action with a full one day withdrawal of services tomorrow (Jan. 21).

There are roughly 850 teachers with OECTA or 59 per cent of the local school workforce, the board said.

English language Catholic elementary and secondary school are closed Tuesday because the CDSBEO says it can’t guarantee the safety of students.

The board says parents should have alternate childcare plans in place.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union is escalating job action after “five hours of a work-to-rule campaign.” He says the government will “remain focused on improving public education and keeping students in class.”

The French board (CSDCEO) is not affected by this job action.