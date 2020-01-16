School buses cancelled across Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – It’s a snow day for students who take the school bus in Leeds-Grenville.

School buses across the district for Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools have been cancelled.

The schools remain open for those who can get to school.

Environment Canada predicted between 6 and 12 centimeters of snow was expected to fall overnight and another 5 centimeters is expected today.

This is the second time this school year that buses have been cancelled.

The French transportation consortium cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.