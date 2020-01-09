Catholic teachers could start job action Monday

KEMPTVILLE – The union representing Catholic school teachers is poised to escalate job action Monday (Jan. 13) as it tries to strike a deal with the provincial government.

The Ontario Eastern Catholic Teachers Association announced Wednesday that it will take “administrative job action” if there isn’t a tentative collective agreement reached before then.

Those activities include report cards and provincial standardized testing (EQAO).

The union represents about 850 grade school and high school teachers in the region.

If the job action goes ahead, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says it won’t affect classes and schools will remain open.