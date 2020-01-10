Additions approved for North Grenville schools

KEMPTVILLE – The province has given the go-ahead to add space at two schools in North Grenville.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced today (Jan. 10) that the provincial government will put the nearly $10 million toward the $7.2 million North Grenville District High School expansion and $2.7 million toward an addition at Kemptville Public School.

It’s questionable whether some of this money is, in fact, new.

The Upper Canada District School Board received word from the Wynne Liberal government back in February 2018 of $6.6 million for an addition to NGDHS.

When asked for an explanation, Clark spokesman Michael Jiggins told Brockville Newswatch that this was “a new announcement.”

The addition at North Grenville will add 221 student spaces while the add-on to Kemptville Public will create 49 new child care spaces, three child care rooms and two EarlyON Child and Family Center rooms.

Clark noted that North Grenville is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Eastern Ontario.

The Upper Canada District School Board will now tender both projects.

“What a wonderful way to start 2020,” UCDSB chairman John McAllister said.