Fire destroys home near Iroquois

IROQUOIS – An overnight fire has destroyed a home north of Iroquois.

South Dundas firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the single-storey home at 10998 Irena Road, about six kilometers northeast of the village.

A section of the road between Carmen Road and Brinston Road was closed overnight as firefighters worked on scene.

There’s no word on any injuries.

No more information on the fire was immediately available.

It’s the second major fire South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services dealt with over the weekend.

On early Saturday morning, a multi-unit building at 15 Fifth Street in Morrisburg, behind the Morrisburg Village Plaza, was levelled by fire.

Firefighters on scene at 15 Fifth Street Morrisburg. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qb09VtCYO9 — South Dundas Fire (@DundasFire) December 28, 2019