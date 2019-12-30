Fire destroys home near Iroquois

Posted on December 30, 2019 by in News, South Dundas // 0 Comments

In this photo from the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services Twitter account, flames shoot from the roof of a single-storey home on Irena Road, northeast of Iroquois, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. It was the second major fire in the municipality over the weekend. (@DundasFire/Twitter via Newswatch Group)

IROQUOIS – An overnight fire has destroyed a home north of Iroquois.

South Dundas firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the single-storey home at 10998 Irena Road, about six kilometers northeast of the village.

A section of the road between Carmen Road and Brinston Road was closed overnight as firefighters worked on scene.

There’s no word on any injuries.

No more information on the fire was immediately available.

It’s the second major fire South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services dealt with over the weekend.

On early Saturday morning, a multi-unit building at 15 Fifth Street in Morrisburg, behind the Morrisburg Village Plaza, was levelled by fire.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2019 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.