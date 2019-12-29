Freezing rain warning for Leeds-Grenville; police issue travel advisory

BROCKVILLE – A winter storm is moving into Eastern Ontario and that has led to a freezing rain warning for Brockville and Leeds-Grenville.

The storm is expected to bring freezing rain tonight (Sunday) before it changes to ice pellets Monday morning and then to snow or rain by Monday afternoon.

A buildup of ice between 5-10 millimeters (0.19-0.39 inches) is possible which could lead to power outages, Environment Canada said.

In an unprecedented move, the O.P.P. issued a news release to media Sunday afternoon advising motorists to be prepared and avoid travel if at all possible.

“If you don’t have to go out on the highways tonight or tomorrow, we recommend you stay put until things improve,” East Region Acting Insp. Marc Hemmerick said.

“If you do have be out please go slow, give yourself extra time and leave lots of extra following distance.”