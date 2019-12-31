United Way meets campaign goal

BROCKVILLE – The local United Way will be ringing in the new year celebrating that it has reached its campaign goal.

Officials announced today (Dec. 31) that the United Way Leeds & Grenville reached the $800,000 target based on money received and pledged.

‘‘I am very proud of what our community has been able to accomplish, and want people to know their donation positively changes lives,’’ Executive Director Trish Buote said.

The money raised will be given out to the UW’s 20 local agencies early in the new year.

This is the second year in a row that the United Way has met its goal after Buote – experienced in the field of non-profit operations — moved over to the United Way from the Aquatarium in April 2017.

Prior to Buote’s arrival, the agency was struggling to meet its target.