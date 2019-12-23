Brockville man missing; may be in Kingston, Ottawa

BROCKVILLE – Police are looking to locate a Brockville man, missing since Thursday (Dec. 1).

Brockville police say 60-year-old Dean Rusland left his home and has not returned.

“While Dean is from Brockville, he has been known to go to Kingston and Ottawa in the past,” Staff Sgt. Tom Fournier said.

Dean is 5-foot-7 inches tall, 155 pounds with a fair complexion and slender build.

He is believed to be wearing black work boots, a black bomber-style jacket, a hat and glasses.

If you know where Dean is or have seen him, call Brockville police at 613-342-0127.