Home invasion near Maitland

MAITLAND – Provincial police are looking for four suspects after a brazen daylight home invasion north of Maitland Thursday.

Grenville County O.P.P. say four men, armed with weapons, burst into a home on Meadow View Drive around 11:30 a.m. Meadow View Drive is off Maitland Road (County Road 15) on the north side of Highway 401.

Police say two people inside the home were threatened and one was assaulted. Their injuries are said to be minor.

The suspects took some stuff before taking off in a vehicle.

O.P.P. have not provided a description of the suspects or the vehicle.

They are asking anyone who may have seen something on Thursday to call them or Crime Stoppers.