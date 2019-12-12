Kingston man identified as victim in 401 pileups near Brockville

MAITLAND – Provincial police have identified a Kingston man as the victim in Wednesday’s pileup in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, east of Brockville.

Jack Moon, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. His car was among 22 passenger vehicles and 25 commercial vehicles involved in seven collisions along a stretch of the highway between North Augusta Road and Maitland.

Moon’s family had recently suffered another loss – the family home to fire. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family. Click here for the campaign page.

The crashes happened just after the lunch hour as the region was hit with brief but intense snow squalls.

Seven other people were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

“We want to thank all of our community partners for assisting with this difficult and complex collision”, Leeds County O.P.P. Inspector Mike Francis said.

A number of first responders from various agencies in Leeds-Grenville were on the scene.

The Brockville Police Service said they responded to 25 crashes in the city Wednesday during the storm.