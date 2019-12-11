Westbound 401 closed Maitland to Brockville

MAITLAND – At least one person has been killed in a string of crashes on the westbound Highway 401 near Brockville, East Region O.P.P. said Wednesday.

A section of the westbound Highway 401 remains shut down this afternoon (Wednesday) as police are dealing with “multiple motor vehicle collisions.”

The area has been hit with snow squalls. It’s also under a winter weather travel advisory.

The westbound lanes between Maitland and Brockville are closed (as of 2:20 p.m).

Pictures from the scene show a tractor-trailer with a mangled front end near the North Augusta Road exit in Brockville.

In the city, Brockville Transit is experiencing “major delays” because of all the sudden snowfall.

The Brockville Police Service is also advising people to avoid travel if possible. “We have responded to multiple collisions in the past hour,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie said just before noon Wednesday.

