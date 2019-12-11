Westbound 401 closed Maitland to Brockville

MAITLAND – At least one person has been killed in a string of crashes on the westbound Highway 401 near Brockville, East Region O.P.P. said Wednesday.

A section of the westbound Highway 401 remains shut down this afternoon (Wednesday) as police are dealing with “multiple motor vehicle collisions.”

The area has been hit with snow squalls. It’s also under a winter weather travel advisory.

The westbound lanes between Maitland and Brockville are closed (as of 2:20 p.m).

Pictures from the scene show a tractor-trailer with a mangled front end near the North Augusta Road exit in Brockville.

Heavy tows are on scene starting to remove vehicles. Hwy 401 W is going to be closed for hours between Maitland & Brockville pic.twitter.com/8ZiDWjFElS — Brockville FF’s (@BrockvilleFFs) December 11, 2019

In the city, Brockville Transit is experiencing “major delays” because of all the sudden snowfall.

The Brockville Police Service is also advising people to avoid travel if possible. “We have responded to multiple collisions in the past hour,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie said just before noon Wednesday.

Please use caution, this morning’s snowfall resulted in several accidents. A third band looks to hit at approx 7pm. Turn lights on, reduce speed and watch for quickly changing conditions. As always, if you see First Responders with lights activated, Slow Down and Move Over. — Gananoque Police (@GananoquePolice) December 11, 2019

Due to extreme weather conditions Brockville Transit is experiencing major delays. Please expect delays and note slippery conditions if using Transit services. #XBR @XBR_Traffic pic.twitter.com/mc6VbwA8FV — City of Brockville (@BrockvilleON) December 11, 2019