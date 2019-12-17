Licence revoked for ED-19 landfill site

SPENCERVILLE – The provincial government has revoked the licence for the ED-19 landfill site in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek informed the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville of its decision yesterday (Dec. 16) on the 1998 environmental assessment approval, the county said in a news release Tuesday.

The decision effectively kills the dump proposal which has been on the books for 21 years.

The county had an expression of interest from R.W. Tomlinson Limited to develop the landfill site. The proposed dump, at the end of Byers Road, would have covered 35 acres and would hold 1.56 million cubic meters of waste.

Local MPP Steve Clark has scheduled a public event for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville United Church to “make an announcement regarding the ED-19 landfill.”