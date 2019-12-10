New doctor coming to South Dundas

MORRISBURG – A new full-time doctor will be making South Dundas his home next year.

Dr. Carlos E. Cunha has signed an agreement with the Municipality of South Dundas to bring his practice to the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic, the municipal government announced Tuesday.

Cunha did his residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his undergraduate in Ottawa.

Cunha’s wife is from the area and Cunha said he is “thrilled to be joining the team” at the clinic.

He’s expected to start in July.

“Dr. Cunha will be a welcome addition to the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic and the health care services in our community. His practice will help provide more local access to medical services for our residents and will help grow South Dundas as an ideal place to live,” Mayor Steven Byvelds said in a statement.