NORTH GRENVILLE – Police have released the name of a man killed Monday after his car hit a tree on County Road 43, east of Kemptville.

Provincial police say 40-year-old Dale Armstrong of Augusta Township died after his sedan slid off the road near the North Grenville-North Dundas border around 5:30 a.m.

A police investigation by the Grenville County O.P.P. and traffic collision investigators is ongoing.