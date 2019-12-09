Driver killed after hitting tree on County Road 43

NORTH GRENVILLE – A car driver is dead after hitting a tree on County Road 43, east of Kemptville, early this morning (Monday).

Provincial police say the sedan was travelling toward Kemptville around 5:30 a.m. when it slid off the road near the North Grenville-North Dundas border.

The driver, who has not been identified by police until relatives are notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detours were in place around the crash site at County Road 43 and Boundary Road (via South Gower Road and Boundary Road), about four kilometers west of Hallville in North Dundas.

The highway reopened around the lunch hour.