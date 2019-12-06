Top roles at UCDSB acclaimed

BROCKVILLE – The two top roles at the Upper Canada District School Board are back for another year.

Chairman John McAllister and Vice Chairman William MacPherson were acclaimed during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday night.

McAllister has been on the board since 2010; MacPherson since 2000.

“I remain motivated to promote public education and to instill public confidence in the school board. The focus of the board will continue to be the success of students and we will work to uplift and support them in their dreams and aspirations,” McAllister said after his acclimation.