Lalonde back as Catholic school board chairman

KEMPTVILLE – Cornwall and Glengarry trustee Todd Lalonde is back as the chairman of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Lalonde was acclaimed during a board meeting Tuesday night. It’s Lalonde’s fourth term as chairman of the board and 14th year as a trustee.

Fellow area trustee Ron Eamer was also acclaimed as the vice chairman. He’s been a trustee since 1981.

Here’s the entire makeup of the board:

Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County

Ron Eamer – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Todd Lalonde – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township

Robin Reil – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County

Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties

Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties

Josephine Purcell – Catholic Student Trustee, 2019-2020