Lalonde back as Catholic school board chairman

Posted on December 4, 2019 by in Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Cornwall and Glengarry trustee Todd Lalonde (center) is acclaimed as board chairman during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Also shown are vice chairman Ron Eamer (left) and Director of Education John Cameron (right). (CDSBEO via Newswatch Group)

KEMPTVILLE – Cornwall and Glengarry trustee Todd Lalonde is back as the chairman of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Lalonde was acclaimed during a board meeting Tuesday night. It’s Lalonde’s fourth term as chairman of the board and 14th year as a trustee.

Fellow area trustee Ron Eamer was also acclaimed as the vice chairman. He’s been a trustee since 1981.

Here’s the entire makeup of the board:

  • Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County
  • Ron Eamer – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County
  • Todd Lalonde – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County
  • Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township
  • Robin Reil – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County
  • Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties
  • Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties
  • Josephine Purcell – Catholic Student Trustee, 2019-2020
Thumbs Up(7)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2019 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.