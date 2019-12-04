Lalonde back as Catholic school board chairman
KEMPTVILLE – Cornwall and Glengarry trustee Todd Lalonde is back as the chairman of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.
Lalonde was acclaimed during a board meeting Tuesday night. It’s Lalonde’s fourth term as chairman of the board and 14th year as a trustee.
Fellow area trustee Ron Eamer was also acclaimed as the vice chairman. He’s been a trustee since 1981.
Here’s the entire makeup of the board:
- Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County
- Ron Eamer – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County
- Todd Lalonde – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County
- Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township
- Robin Reil – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County
- Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties
- Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties
- Josephine Purcell – Catholic Student Trustee, 2019-2020
