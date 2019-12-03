High school classes cancelled Wednesday if strike goes ahead, UCDSB says

BROCKVILLE – The Upper Canada District School Board says classes will be cancelled Wednesday if the union representing high school teachers strikes.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has planned a one-day walkout on Dec. 4 in its escalating job action against the province.

“If this occurs, there will be no classes, planning activities, cooperative education placements or extracurriculars for students in Grades 9 to 12. At this time, all classes will resume as normal for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8,” the board said.

Community use and childcare in the schools will not be affected.

The OSSTF and the province are scheduled to meet today (Dec. 3).