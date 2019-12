BROCKVILLE – A local youth has been charged with making threats to kill someone and sexual assault.

Leeds County O.P.P. say they received a complaint on Saturday (Nov. 30) morning, though they did not disclose the nature of the complaint.

The investigation also involved the Gananoque Police Service.

A 13-year-old has been charged with making threats to cause death or bodily harm and sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.