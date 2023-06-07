BNW Newsbrief – June 7, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Former City of Brockville treasurer Mike Larocque has died after a brief illness. He was 81. The lifelong Brockvillian joined the city in the 1970s and retired in 2005 after a 31 year career. A funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the Barclay Funeral Home.

The recent hot, dry weather had led to total fire bans for the City of Brockville and many municipalities across Leeds-Grenville. In most cases, the only exception is outdoor appliances with a mechanical shutoff system, like a camping stove. An air quality advisory from Environment Canada was in effect Tuesday as wildfire smoke from Quebec and Northern Ontario drifted into the region.

One half of a Brockville semi-detached home has been destroyed by fire. The Daniel Street house caught fire Tuesday morning and officials say smoking was the cause. The only person in the home managed to escape unharmed. The neighbouring unit was vacant and received smoke and water damage.

A 66-year-old Prescott man has been charged with exposing himself on a town street. Provincial police say they got a call about the alleged act on Edward Street Saturday night. The man is charged with performing an indecent act in a public place and resisting a police officer.