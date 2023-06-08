BNW Newsbrief – June 8, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Environment Canada says the smoke situation in Leeds-Grenville from Ontario and Quebec wildfires may improve today but it’s probably going to get worse on Friday. The smoke is especially hard for people with breathing problems and heart disease. The weather agency and the provincial government advise people to stop outdoor activities if you are short of breath or have cough, dizziness or chest pains.

Due to the air quality, St. Lawrence College has moved its Friday convocation ceremonies indoors. They will be held at C*Road Church at 3545 County Road 27 in Lyn.

Public school board officials and local dignitaries will hold a sod turning Monday (June 12) for Brockville’s newest school. Work on the new public school at 556 King Street West started in October and should be done to welcome students by the start of the school year in 2024.

An “excited” Brockville Police Service will take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Canada. The fundraising event will start at 11 a.m. on June 15 at Hardy Park. The run will finish at St. Lawrence Park.