Driver hurt by flying truck tire near Maitland

December 5, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0
An SUV is damaged after being hit by a flying transport tire on Highway 401 near Maitland, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The SUV driver is expected to be okay. (OPP East Region via Newswatch Group)

MAITLAND – A driver was treated for injuries after her SUV was hit by a flying truck tire Sunday morning.

Grenville County OPP say a tire came off an eastbound transport, west of Prescott, and flew across the median, striking the SUV around 10:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman from Ottawa was taken by Leeds-Grenville EMS to hospital and is expected to be okay.

The eastbound lanes were closed for some time on Sunday morning for a police investigation.

OPP East Region noted on social media that the truck driver was charged but did not specify what charges they were facing.

