Driver hurt by flying truck tire near Maitland

MAITLAND – A driver was treated for injuries after her SUV was hit by a flying truck tire Sunday morning.

Grenville County OPP say a tire came off an eastbound transport, west of Prescott, and flew across the median, striking the SUV around 10:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman from Ottawa was taken by Leeds-Grenville EMS to hospital and is expected to be okay.

The eastbound lanes were closed for some time on Sunday morning for a police investigation.

OPP East Region noted on social media that the truck driver was charged but did not specify what charges they were facing.