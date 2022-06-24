Man missing in Kemptville

Update 12 p.m. Friday: Grenville County OPP report the man has been found “in good health and reunited with his family.”

KEMPTVILLE – Police are trying to locate a man who went missing from a home on Bowen Crescent this morning.

Grenville County OPP say 78-year-old Paul Preston was walking around 5 a.m. near Maley Street.

“He is not a regular resident of the area and is not familiar with area roads and trails. Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” police said.

The OPP East Region Emergency Response Team is helping in the search for Preston.

If you have any information, call your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.