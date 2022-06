CARDINAL – An Ottawa man is in trouble with the law after going through a RIDE spot check – and it wasn’t for impaired driving.

Grenville County OPP say they stopped a vehicle just before midnight yesterday morning (June 22) at Shanly Road and Froom Road and found the driver was wanted on a warrant.

That’s when police searched the car and found a number of weapons including a shotgun, two batons and brass knuckles.

A 37-year-old man is facing a dozen charges.