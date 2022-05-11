Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 11, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 11, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 19 deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,991. There are 1,555 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 188 in ICU (down 13 from the previous day) and 78 on a ventilator (down nine from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,089 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,277,205.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 10) is 3,794,896. The country has 39,788 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,226 in British Columbia, 4,321 in Alberta, 1,323 in Saskatchewan, 1,819 in Manitoba, 12,972 in Ontario, 15,143 in Quebec, 399 in New Brunswick, 26 in PEI, 169 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 336 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had seven people in hospital (one more than Friday), three in the ICU (no change from Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 101 (one more than Friday). There were 83 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 9,001. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 12 people in hospital Tuesday (nine more than Monday) with one in the ICU (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Monday). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (three fewer than Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 11.8 per cent (down 0.5 from Monday) based on 187,565 tests (64 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 15,681.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,968,528 (+22,123, last update May 10); EOHU 477,188 (last update May 10, +410 from previous update May 9); LGL 446,395 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,107, last update May 9).

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.