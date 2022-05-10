Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 10, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 10, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported no deaths Monday to leave the total at 12,972. There are 1,213 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 201 in ICU (down six from the previous day) and 87 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,206 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,276,116.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 9) is 3,792,836. The country has 39,783 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,226 in British Columbia, 4,321 in Alberta, 1,323 in Saskatchewan, 1,819 in Manitoba, 12,972 in Ontario, 15,139 in Quebec, 399 in New Brunswick, 26 in PEI, 168 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 336 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had seven people in hospital (one more than Friday), three in the ICU (no change from Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 101 (one more than Friday). There were 83 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 8,986. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had three people in hospital Monday (two fewer than Friday) with zero in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Friday). There are 13 institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 12.3 per cent (up 0.5 from Friday) based on 187,501 tests (57 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 15,675.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,946,405 (+6,019, last update May 9); EOHU 476,778 (last update May 9, +645 from previous update May 6); LGL 442,649 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,627, last update May 2).

An epidemiology and global health expert told a House of Commons committee that Canada needs to pay more attention to expanding vaccine production worldwide. Dr. Madhukar Pai of the Canada Research Council told MPs he doesn’t think rich countries like Canada learned a thing during the first two years of the pandemic.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.