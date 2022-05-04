Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 4, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 15 deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,858. There are 1,699 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 202 in ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 84 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,547 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,263,202.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 3) is 3,755,956. The country has 39,293 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,147 in British Columbia, 4,252 in Alberta, 1,309 in Saskatchewan, 1,792 in Manitoba, 12,842 in Ontario, 15,009 in Quebec, 384 in New Brunswick, 25 in PEI, 165 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 314 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had nine people in hospital (seven fewer than Friday), three in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Friday). There were 109 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 8,795. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had eight people in hospital Tuesday (six fewer than Monday) with four in the ICU (three more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (up seven from Monday). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 14.4 per cent (down 1.3 from Monday) based on 187,461 tests (281 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 15,515.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,804,660 (+22,040, last update May 3); EOHU 474,684 (last update May 3, +292 from previous update May 2); LGL 442,649 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,627, last update May 2).

