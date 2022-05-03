Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 3, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported no deaths Monday to leave ring the total to 12,842. There are 1,423 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 211 in ICU (up 24 from the previous day) and 90 on a ventilator (up one from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,275 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,261,655.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 2) is 3,753,470. The country has 39,289 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,147 in British Columbia, 4,252 in Alberta, 1,309 in Saskatchewan, 1,792 in Manitoba, 12,842 in Ontario, 15,006 in Quebec, 384 in New Brunswick, 25 in PEI, 164 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 314 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had nine people in hospital (seven fewer than Friday), three in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Friday). There were 109 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 8,775. There are 10 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 14 people in hospital Monday (four more than Friday) with one in the ICU (two fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 219 (down seven from Friday due to data clean-up). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 15.7 per cent (down 0.4 from Friday) based on 187,180 tests (no change from Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 15,491.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,782,620 (+6,015, last update May 2); EOHU 474,392 (last update May 2, +641 from previous update April 29); LGL 439,368 (3,876 more than the previous week, last update April 25).

