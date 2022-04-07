Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 7, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 7, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 10 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 12,511. Day to day change was 32 as 22 old cases were added through data clean-up. There are 1,074 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 168 in ICU (down five from the previous day) and 83 on a ventilator (down 13 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,444 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,180,121.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 6) is 3,521,498. The country has 37,772 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,002 in British Columbia, 4,074 in Alberta, 1,229 in Saskatchewan, 1,744 in Manitoba, 12,479 in Ontario, 14,442 in Quebec, 358 in New Brunswick, 19 in PEI, 118 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 255 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has five people in hospital (11 fewer than Monday – health unit has changed hospitalization reporting criteria leading to the drastic reduction), four in the ICU (no change from Monday) and two on a ventilator (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 93 (two more than Monday). There were 84 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 7,566. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had four people in hospital Wednesday (three fewer than Tuesday) with one in the ICU (one more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 217 (no change from Tuesday). There are 11 institutional outbreaks (one more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 13.8 per cent (no change from Tuesday) based on 186,012 tests (71 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 14,469.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,112,659 (+8,664, last update April 6); EOHU 463,630 (last update April 6, +205 from previous update April 5); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

People in Ontario 60 and older will be able to book a fourth shot (second booster) starting at 8 a.m. this morning as well as First Nations and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and older. To be eligible, it has to be at least five months since your first booster dose (third shot).

The Manitoba government will include $15 million in next week’s budget to help long-term care homes battle coronavirus. The money will be used for additional staffing and monitoring.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has test positive for COVID-19. He will quarantine at home for five days. He’s the second member of cabinet to test positive after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

