Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 6, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported six deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 12,479. Day to day change was nine as three old cases were added through data clean-up. There are 1,091 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 173 in ICU (up five from the previous day) and 96 on a ventilator (up four from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,991 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,176,677.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 5) is 3,510,335. The country has 37,721 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, six in Nunavut, 3,002 in British Columbia, 4,074 in Alberta, 1,229 in Saskatchewan, 1,744 in Manitoba, 12,470 in Ontario, 14,411 in Quebec, 349 in New Brunswick, 18 in PEI, 118 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 255 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 16 people in hospital (two fewer than Friday), four in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 91 (no change from Friday). There were 116 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 7,527. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had seven people in hospital Tuesday (no change from Monday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 217 (no change from Monday). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 13.8 per cent (up 0.6 from Monday) based on 185,941 tests (125 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 14,441.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,103,995 (+6,195, last update April 5); EOHU 463,425 (last update April 5, +73 from previous update April 4); LGL 162,302 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,693 with second doses, 106,325 with third doses, 2,567 with fourth doses. (last update March 27, +26 first doses, +158 second doses, +333 third doses, +103 fourth doses since previous update March 20).

British Columbia is offering fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in assisted living homes and long-term care homes, to start. Health officials say those shots have already begun and those 70 and older in the community will be getting invitations for second booster shots in the coming weeks.

Quebec has reversed its plan to lift masking mandates for indoor public spaces and will keep the health order in place for at least another month. Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau says he changed the recommendation based on a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations province-wide.

The Ontario government is expected to announce details later today about expanding eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Christine Elliott says easier access will be made for the antiviral COVID-19 drug.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says provincial and territorial governments should quickly ramp up plans to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the weeks ahead.

