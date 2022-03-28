Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 28, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, March 28, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 15 deaths Friday, five on Saturday and three on Sunday to bring the total to 12,401. There are 553 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 157 in ICU (down eight from Friday) and 93 on a ventilator (up three from Friday). Although PHO reported 2,215 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,153,305.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. March 25) is 3,429,601. The country has 37,366 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 21 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,981 in British Columbia, 4,044 in Alberta, 1,209 in Saskatchewan, 1,739 in Manitoba, 12,366 in Ontario, 14,288 in Quebec, 336 in New Brunswick, 16 in PEI, 92 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 245 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 14 people in hospital (one fewer than Wednesday), seven in the ICU (one fewer than Wednesday) and three on a ventilator (one fewer than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 90 (three more than Wednesday). There were 64 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 7,264. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one fewer than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had four people in hospital Friday (two fewer than Thursday) with zero in the ICU (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 211 (no change from Thursday). There are four institutional outbreaks (one more than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 9.9 per cent (down 1.2 from Thursday) based on 185,418 tests (35 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 14,164.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,036,393 (+10,358, last update March 27); EOHU 462,331 (last update March 25, +147 from previous update March 24); LGL 162,276 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 157,535 with second doses, 105,992 with third doses, 2,464 with fourth doses. (last update March 20, +65 first doses, +223 second doses, +490 third doses, +131 fourth doses since previous update March 13).

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) there were 25 newly reported cases Friday. The number of active cases is 192, up four cases in the last two weeks. The number of hospitalizations are down in the last couple of weeks with five people currently in hospital. There have been 181 deaths to date. The positivity rate is 2.8 per cent compared to 2.0 for New York State.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe says the southern portion of Akwesasne has a vaccination rate of nearly 72 per cent. Nearly 2,000 residents are still unvaccinated either due to age, medical condition or personal choice, the SRMT said.

Calgary police have made two more arrests in relation to anti-mandate and anti-health measure protests. Police also gave out dozens of tickets, mostly for people honking their horns excessively.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.