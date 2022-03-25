Seaway opens for 64th season

March 25, 2022 Bill Kingston Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, News, Prescott, South Dundas 0
In this provided photo, the CSL Welland bulk carrier heads through the Eisenhower Lock in Massena, N.Y. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. It was the first ship to travel the Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the seaway on opening day. (GLS via Newswatch Group)

CORNWALL, Ont. – The St. Lawrence Seaway has opened for its 64th season.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday (March 22) as the Canada Steamship Lines’ bulk carrier CSL Welland went through the Welland Canal.

There was an opening ceremony which included Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Niagara Regional Chairman Jim Bradley and the Canada Steamship Lines CEO Louis Martel.

Alghabra says the waterway is critical to the Canadian economy, providing over 92,000 jobs and $17 billion in trade activity every year.

Roughly 38 million metric tons of goods flowed through the St. Lawrence Seaway last year.

Related Articles