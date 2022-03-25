Seaway opens for 64th season

CORNWALL, Ont. – The St. Lawrence Seaway has opened for its 64th season.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday (March 22) as the Canada Steamship Lines’ bulk carrier CSL Welland went through the Welland Canal.

There was an opening ceremony which included Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Niagara Regional Chairman Jim Bradley and the Canada Steamship Lines CEO Louis Martel.

Alghabra says the waterway is critical to the Canadian economy, providing over 92,000 jobs and $17 billion in trade activity every year.

Roughly 38 million metric tons of goods flowed through the St. Lawrence Seaway last year.