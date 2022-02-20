COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 20, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 19 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,247. Day to day change was 17 as two cases were removed through data clean-up.

There are 1,056 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 324 in the ICU (down five from the previous day) and 208 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,500,915 vaccine doses (33,700 more than the previous day), 11,963,565 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Family Day Monday (Feb. 21). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.