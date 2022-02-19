United Ways receive money from OLG

TORONTO – Two Eastern Ontario United Way agencies have received a little extra money for services from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

As part of its virtual Collecting for the Community campaign, OLG is giving the United Way of Leeds and Grenville $1,145.97 and the United Way of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry $1,220.83.

The money is part of $50,000 distributed to 27 United Ways across Ontario.

Using the GTA as an example, OLG says an extra $1,200 can provide 10 people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to take part in a new activity for the first time.