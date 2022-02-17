COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 17, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 36 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,204. Day to day change was 37 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 1,342 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 356 in the ICU (down eight from the previous day) and 229 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day).

PHO had no vaccination data due to technical difficulties.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.