School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With a winter storm hitting the region Friday, some students will be getting an extra long weekend.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The French transportation consortium has also cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

The schools are open today for those who can get to class.

This is fourth day this season that buses have been cancelled.

A winter storm warning has been in effect since yesterday as up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow was forecast to land in the area last night. Another 2 centimeters (0.8 inches) is expected today.