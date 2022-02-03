Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday February 3, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, February 3, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 67 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,576. There are 2,939 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 555 in ICU (down 13 from the previous day) and 337 on a ventilator (down 12 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,909 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,039,825 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 2) is 3,066,903. The country has 34,033 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,625 in British Columbia, 3,579 in Alberta, 993 in Saskatchewan, 1,569 in Manitoba, 11,504 in Ontario, 13,286 in Quebec, 243 in New Brunswick, 11 in PEI, 40 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 147 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 18 people in hospital (no change from Monday), seven in the ICU (no change from Monday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 76 (one more than Monday). There were 70 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 5,714. There are 17 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (three fewer than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 39 people in hospital Wednesday (nine fewer than Tuesday) with nine in the ICU (four fewer than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 170 (no change from Tuesday). There are 37 institutional outbreaks (two more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 19.9 per cent (down 0.8 per cent). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 12,643.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,772,309 (+64,978, last update Feb. 2); EOHU 448,085 (last update Feb. 2, +1,247 from previous update Feb. 1); LGL 161,268 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 153,073 with second doses, 97,045 with third doses. (last update Jan. 30, +736 first doses, +1,458 second doses, +5,477 third doses since previous update Jan. 23).

There appears to be a break in the impasse at a protest blockade near Coutts, Alta. A lawyer for the truckers at the blockade says they have spoken to the RCMP and agreed to open some lanes. As of Wednesday afternoon, two lanes – one north and one south – were being opened to traffic. Meantime in Ottawa, city police were expecting a resurgence of anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators. Police Chief Peter Sloly told the police board Wednesday that all options were on the table to end the demonstration.

Quebec had a significant drop in hospitalizations – down 122 to 2,730.

Manitoba will relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions next week. It will allow more people to gather indoors and the sale of booze in bars and restaurants will be extended. The province’s chief public health officer notes the number of hospital admissions suggest the latest wave is peaking.

