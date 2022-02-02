COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 2, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 67 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,576. Day to day change was 72 as five older cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 2,939 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 555 in the ICU (down 13 from the previous day) and 337 on a ventilator (down 12 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,772,309 vaccine doses (64,978 more than the previous day), 11,756,159 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.