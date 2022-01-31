Six arrested in Prescott drug trafficking bust

January 31, 2022 Bill Kingston News, Prescott 0
In this provided photo, Grenville County OPP seized these items and more from a home in Prescott, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Six people have been arrested and charged as part of the drug trafficking investigation. (OPP via Newswatch Group)

PRESCOTT – Six people have been arrested in an OPP drug trafficking investigation.

Grenville County OPP say a home on Boundary Street in Prescott was searched on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 27).

Officers seized an assortment of drugs, including magic mushrooms (psilocybin), molly (MDMA), cocaine and prescription drugs with no prescription.

They also seized digital scales, cash, ammunition and a 12-gauge shotgun.

The six arrested and are facing various charges. They range in age from 27 to 39 years old and are from Kingston, Brockville, Augusta Township and Prescott.

