COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 31, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 31 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,444. Day to day change was 32 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 2,983 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 583 in the ICU (down four from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (down 11 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,649,731 vaccine doses (91,134 more than the previous day), 11,728,578 fully vaccinated.

