Island named for late senator’s wife approved

MALLORYTOWN – If you’re out on the St. Lawrence River this summer, you may want to stop by Jeanette Runciman Island.

A provincial board that oversees the naming of provincial features has approved the naming of a small island at the eastern tip of a chain of islands off Grenadier Island (next to Peel Island).

The Ontario Geographic Names Board received the request after the wife of retired Sen. Bob Runciman died in a traffic mishap in a Brockville hospital parking lot.

The island is about 49 meters long (162 feet), 22 meters (71 feet) at its widest point and is about 565 square meters (6,086 square feet) in area.

Jeanette Runciman was described in the proposal as one “who loved the island, the river and the 1000 Islands area.”

The proposed went through a public review period last year.