COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 30, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 55 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,412. Day to day change was 58 as three old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 3,019 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 587 in the ICU (down 10 from the previous day) and 358 on a ventilator (down 28 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,558,597 vaccine doses (68,327 more than the previous day), 11,718,056 fully vaccinated.

