Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday January 26, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 64 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 11,068. There are 4,008 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 626 in ICU (up 11 from the previous day) and 380 on a ventilator (up eight from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,424 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,004,879 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 25) is 2,947,179. The country has 32,786 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,553 in British Columbia, 3,470 in Alberta, 975 in Saskatchewan, 1,515 in Manitoba, 11,004 in Ontario, 12,851 in Quebec, 212 in New Brunswick, 31 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 131 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 22 people in hospital (no change from Friday), six in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 73 (no change from Friday). There were 146 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 5,313. There are 18 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 33 people in hospital (two fewer than Monday) with nine in the ICU (two more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 155 (six more than Monday). There are 45 institutional outbreaks (four more than Monday). Positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 22 per cent (up 0.7 per cent). There was no active case count available. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 12,060.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,166,800 (+66,528, last update Jan. 25); EOHU 435,326 (last update Jan. 25, +1,429 from previous update Jan. 24); LGL 160,532 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,615 with second doses, 91,568 with third doses. (last update Jan. 23, +234 first doses, +466 second doses, +7,080 third doses since previous update Jan. 16).

Across the river in St. Lawrence County, there were 258 newly reported cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,736. There are 1,114 active cases in the county with most in Massena (169), Potsdam (116), Ogdensburg (121) and Canton (73). There are 32 people in hospital (five more than Monday) and 165 people have died since the pandemic began. Just over 59 per cent of the nearly 112,000 eligible county residents are vaccinated. The positivity rate has dropped slightly to just under 16 per cent.

The chief of staff at the Cornwall Community Hospital says two groups of COVID-19 patients are filling up hospital beds – the unvaccinated and those with compromised immune systems. Despite the Omicron variant being labeled as milder compared to earlier strains, Dr. Lorne Scharf says they are seeing severe illness in these groups. There are 43 patients in CCH as of Monday. The hospital also has 40 employees off from catching the virus.

Children ages five to 11 with compromised immune systems should get a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says. While there’s no data on the safety and effectiveness of third doses on children, NACI says adult studies show a better immune response for those with compromised immune systems.

Quebec plans to reduce some of its health restrictions on Monday. There will be a partial return to indoor restaurant dining as well as a return to private gatherings. Premier Francois Legault added that on Feb. 7 there will be 50 per cent capacity allowed in entertainment, theaters and sports venues. There would be a cap of 500 people.

Yukon will no longer issue COVID-19 exposure notifications for schools. The education minister says class attendance will be monitored instead to ensure student safety.

As a trucking convoy makes its way to Ottawa, GoFundMe has frozen nearly $4.5 million in donations raised by the “Freedome Convoy” because it wants to know where the money is going. The funding page says the money is for food, fuel and lodging for the truck drivers.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.