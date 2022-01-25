COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 25, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 64 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,068.

There are 4,008 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 626 in the ICU (up 11 from the previous day) and 380 on a ventilator (up eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,166,800 vaccine doses (66,528 more than the previous day), 11,629,357 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.