COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 23, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 57 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,968. Day to day change was 58 but one death was removed through data clean-up.

There are 3,797 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 604 in the ICU (up four from the previous day) and 375 on a ventilator (down three from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 30,056,293 vaccine doses (79,025 more than the previous day), 11,609,879 fully vaccinated.

