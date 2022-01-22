COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 22, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 47 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,912.

There are 4,026 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 600 in the ICU (up 10 from the previous day) and 378 on a ventilator (up 12 from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 56 per cent and 44 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive. Admissions to ICU for COVID were 81 per cent, remaining in ICU (19 per cent) for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,977,268 vaccine doses (104,885 more than the previous day), 11,595,052 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.