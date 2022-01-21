Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday January 21, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, January 21, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 75 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,801. There are 4,061 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 594 in ICU (up five from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (up six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 7,757 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 977,194 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 20) is 2,844,912. The country has 32,008 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 13 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,505 in British Columbia, 3,413 in Alberta, 961 in Saskatchewan, 1,478 in Manitoba, 10,726 in Ontario, 12,541 in Quebec, 196 in New Brunswick, 28 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 124 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 20 people in hospital (one fewer than Monday), seven in the ICU (two more than Monday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 70 (three more than Monday). There were 84 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region is 5,059. There are 16 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

In an interim report Thursday as it works to update its website, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 37 people in hospital (no change) with seven in the ICU (no change). The number of deaths to date is 140 (no change). There are 42 institutional outbreaks (one more than Tuesday). There are no more raw testing numbers but test positivity is 20.3 per cent. The total active case count is 3,195 (down 207 from Tuesday). The health unit notes that with testing limited to high-risk individuals the number of cases in the region are likely much higher than reported. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region is 11,549. Around 87 per cent of the population five and older have a first dose, 81 per cent have their second doses and a little over 47 per cent have their third dose of vaccine.

Vaccines: Ontario 29,769,719 (+104,845, last update Jan. 20); EOHU 414,437 (last update Jan. 14, +2,730 from previous update Jan. 13); LGL 160,298 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,149 with second doses, 84,488 with third doses. (last update Jan. 16, +680 first doses, +631 second doses, +12,012 third doses since previous update Jan. 9).

Premier Doug Ford has announced an easing of restrictions which will start at the end of the month. Gyms, restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. Gathering limits will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. The lifting of restrictions will be done every three weeks after Jan. 31.

Quebec won’t be following Ontario’s lead because the province say the situation in its hospitals is still too fragile with 3,400 people currently in hospital beds. Hospitalizations declined slightly on Thursday for the first time in over a month.

Alberta is seeing early signs that its surpassed peak COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave, according to Premier Jason Kenney. That’s even as hospitalizations surge to new heights. He warns that even though cases appear to be in decline, people ending up in hospital will still put pressure on an already overburdened the health care system.

Newfoundland and Labrador is a standout province for getting shots into arms of children five to 11 years old after starting an in-school vaccination program shortly after the pediatric vaccine was approved.

